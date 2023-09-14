64º
Detroit police want help finding missing 29-year-old woman

Asia Calhoun last seen on Sept. 12

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Asia Calhoun was last seen in the 5500 block of Webb Street on Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 3:40 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, and floral patterned yoga pants. No other clothing description provided.

According to her mother, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bi-polar Disorder.

Asia CalhounDetails
Age29
Height5′5″
HairBlack
Weight230
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

