Police seek persons of interest in shooting at Detroit motorcycle club

DETROIT – Police are looking for several people wanted for questioning in an Aug. 19 nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, the individuals wanted are persons of interest in a shooting that took place in front of the Hell Raisers Motorcycle Club, located near the intersection of Bellevue Street and Vernor Highway.

Police said they left the scene in what they believe is a silver Ford Explorer. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognized the people or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.