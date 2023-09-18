Morning 4: What led to the Detroit Lions’ deflating loss to the Seattle Seahawks -- and other news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown in over time to win the game over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The 6 specific moments that led to Detroit Lions losing to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions made way too many mistakes in their disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but there were a half-dozen moments in the second half that really stood out.

See Derick Hutchinson’s report here.

Historic UAW strike continues against Detroit’s Big Three automakers: What to know

The UAW’s historic strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers began Friday and continued through the weekend. Talks between the union and the companies also resumed over the weekend.

Learn more here.

Woman fatally crashes into wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit, police say

A woman died early Monday morning after crashing into a median wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police report.

Read more here.

Weight loss injectables: The ‘magic’ solution that might not last long-term

What do you do when you’ve tried exercising, dieting and other lifestyle changes, but nothing’s working?

Medications, like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, might be the answer. Solutionaries reached out to our viewers to find out their questions about the drugs and how they work, and whether they’re using the drugs to lose weight.

See the story here.