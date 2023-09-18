Woman fatally crashes into wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A woman died early Monday morning after crashing into a median wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police report.

At 1:05 a.m. on Sept. 18, a woman driving westbound on I-94 exited the freeway at Livernois. Instead of following the exit’s curve, police say the woman drove into the wall.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the woman had an open alcohol container in the vehicle, and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police were still waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office Monday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The freeway was open to traffic Monday morning following the investigation.

No other details were provided.