Morning 4: UAW threatens expanded strike by end of week as Big Three talks continue -- and other news

FILE - United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW: More workers to strike if ‘serious progress’ isn’t made with Big Three by Friday

The United Auto Workers union is preparing to announce more strikes if negotiations with Detroit’s Big Three automakers don’t progress by the end of the week, the union president announced Monday.

For the first time in history, the UAW is simultaneously striking at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis -- but only about 13,000 of the 146,000 union-represented autoworkers were asked to kick off the strike. The union plans to incorporate more workers and facilities into the strike as needed for leverage in what they’re calling a “stand up strike.”

2 new restaurants open in Downtown Plymouth

Two new restaurants have opened their doors in Downtown Plymouth. The restaurants are owned and operated by the Birmingham-based Sidecar Restaurant Group, and occupy separate but connected spaces.

Would-be thieves cause gas explosion at former Detroit bank, police say

Three people attempting to steal a water heater at a former Detroit bank Monday night were accused of causing a gas explosion that destroyed the front of the building.

Injuries crushing Detroit Lions at start of finally promising season

The Detroit Lions finally have a team good enough to compete for a division title, and just two weeks into the season, injuries are threatening to derail them.

