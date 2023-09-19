Residents evacuated after tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns along US 23

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents near a crash scene on U.S. 23 in Livingston County are being evacuated after a tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of sulfuric acid overturned along the highway.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, on the ramp from Center Road to northbound U.S. 23 in Tyrone Township.

You can see aerial footage of the scene above.

The tanker is carrying 3,500 gallons of sulfuric acid, and there have not been any reports of leaks, Michigan State Police officials said.

“The acid is contained and the hazmat teams are on their way to move it to another container before the overturned truck can be removed,” the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office posted. “Moving the acid will happen throughout the day until this evening, and possibly into the night.”

Officials at the scene decided to evacuate residents in the area before turning the tanker upright to check for damage. Once that evaluation is over, the tanker will be removed, according to authorities.

State troopers are going door to door to evacuate residents on Runyon Lake Road.

Northbound U.S. 23 is shut down at Center Road, and the southbound lanes are being shut down at White Lake Road, Runyon Lake Road, and Old U.S. 23.

Officials with Livingston County Emergency Management will make reverse 911 calls to tell residents about the evacuation.

Anyone who lives within 2,000 feet of the area is asked to close their windows, doors, and vents. Pets should remain inside as a precaution.

State police said there’s currently no threat to the public because the tanker has no leaks. Livingston County deputies said the situation is “under control.”