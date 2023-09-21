77º
‘Everybody sent to me was an angel’: Police save life of unresponsive 7-year-old girl in Macomb County

Child is still recovering at the hospital

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Macomb County, Sterling Heights
First responders in Macomb County saved the life of an unresponsive 7-year-old girl.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Sept. 20) at 4 p.m. in Sterling Heights.

Police said the 7-year-old had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest.

The child’s mother wanted to remain anonymous but said that her daughter had just been released from the hospital because of another severe asthma attack, and it was her first day back to school.

“Everybody that was sent to me yesterday was an angel,” said the mother.

The mother said her daughter has severe asthma and is allergic to almost everything, including seafood.

Officials say the 7-year-old had just got off the bus.

“She walked in the door saying she couldn’t breathe, and I can say it was an exacerbation from her day and then walking into me making seafood, and she just didn’t do good.”

The mother said she called 911 as neighbors stayed on the phone while she tended to her daughter.

A stranger who was a nurse did chest compressions until police arrived. An ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

The mother rode with Battalion Chief Jeff Duncan, and during that short ride, it was as if a miracle had happened.

“When we left the scene, she was unresponsive,” said Duncan. “So to see her eyes open and sitting up and breathing off of an oxygen mask when she arrived to the hospital was pretty awesome. I told my crews last night that I went down and visited them at their station afterward. I told them that they were a big part of the reason that I am proud to be a part of the Sterling Heights Fire Department.”

The mother said the 7-year-old was still recovering in the hospital, and doctors were looking at adjusting her medications and having her see a specialist.

