Morning 4: Here’s the Michigan native tropical fruit that’s in peak season -- and more news

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan -- and it’s in season right now

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. And you better hurry up and find it.

Driver killed, car explodes after crashing into wall outside Mount Clemens court building

A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a wall outside the Macomb County Circuit Court building in Downtown Mount Clemens.

According to police, in the afternoon of Wednesday Sept. 20, a person was driving fast on Gratiot Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall outside the court building, located near Market Street.

The fastest way to defog your car windows, according to science

It’s that time of year in Michigan -- you’re probably going to find your car windows a bit fogged up as you head out in the mornings.

So, what’s the most efficient way to clear your windows of that fog?

Poll: Twitter/X may make all users to pay ‘small’ monthly subscription -- would you?

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, may soon require all users to pay a “small” monthly subscription fee, company owner Elon Musk said Monday.

Would you pay it to keep accessing Twitter/X?

