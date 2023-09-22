3rd suspect in attempted Ann Arbor home invasion, armed robbery arrested

Ann Arbor police recovered a gun and a knife after a string of crimes were committed Sept. 21, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A third suspect in a string of crimes early Thursday, Sept. 21, has been arrested.

Background: 2 arrested following failed home invasion, armed robbery, police chase in Ann Arbor

Police confirmed the third suspect, an 18-year-old from Ann Arbor, was arrested Friday, Sept. 22.

Earlier in the day, Christian Reyes, a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti, was charged with armed robbery, attempted home invasion first-degree, fleeing and eluding third-degree, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. His bond was set at $2 million cash/surety.

The arrests and charges stem from an incident early Thursday morning in which the three were reportedly involved in a failed home invasion, an armed robbery and a police chase that ended in a crash near Allmendinger Park.

Police said two men fled the scene on foot while a 20-year-old man from Saline was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be charged Saturday, Sept. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.