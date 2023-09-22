Livonia police seek missing 62-year-old man

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police in Livonia are looking for a missing 62-year-old man.

Mark Seyler left the area of 5 Mile Road and Harrison Street on foot Friday, Sept. 22, between 2-6 a.m.

Authorities said Seyler is hard of hearing and left the area without his hearing aids.

Mark Seyler Details Height 6 feet, 2 inches Hair Gray hair, goatee, mustache

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing, but he is believed to have left with a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Mark Seyler or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.