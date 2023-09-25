Detroit Police Department to host 1-day hiring event Saturday

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is hosting a 1-day hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents are able to complete most of the department’s hiring process within a day. There are more than 100 Detroit Police Department opportunities.

The process will include a medical screening, free Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards physical agility and written tests, same-day interviews and application orientation.

More information can be found on the Detroit Police Department’s official website.