Family demands answers in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A family fighting for justice wants to know why no arrests have been made in a July 2022 death.

It’s been more than a year since Terrence Eggleston Jr. was shot and killed near the intersection of Ward and Puritan avenues.

The person responsible for shooting Eggleston multiple times has been walking free ever since. There have been witnesses, but no arrests.

Eggleston was known as Tank. The incident started as he was helping his cousin get away from a domestic situation with her boyfriend.

“He was a peacemaker,” said his mother, Monica Eggleston. “That’s what he was there to do.”

More than a year later, no arrests have been made. The cousin and suspect haven’t been talking and police said they need more to get an arrest warrant.