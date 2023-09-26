Update: Search for barricaded gunman inside home on Detroit’s east side comes up empty

Police on the scene of a barricaded situation on Detroit's east side on Sept. 26, 2023.

DETROIT – The search for a barricaded gunman inside of a home by Detroit police came up empty on the city’s east side.

Officials said they have cleared the area and are still searching for the gunman.

The barricaded gunman situation occurred outside a home 19000 block of Mitchell Street.

There was a significant police presence outside of the home on the city’s east side on Tuesday (Sept. 26) at 2:30 p.m. as the man who was armed with an assault rifle terrorizing the community supposedly ran into the home.

Police had blocked off several streets near the area, and they said no shots had been fired and there were no injuries.