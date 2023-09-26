Police shut down bar 24 hours after deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Just 24 hours after a deadly shooting at a bar on Detroit’s west side, police showed up and shut the place down as it was operating without a license.

The shooting occurred at a bar on Schaefer Highway near 6 Mile Road.

The city often checks into businesses after shootings to ensure everything is up to code, and they found Comfort Zone Bar and Grill has been operating without a business license.

The Detroit Police Department and the Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEE) shut down the Comfort Zone Bar and Grill on Schaefer Highway near McNichols Road on the city’s west side.

“We’re going to be shutting this business down until they come into compliance with their license, as well as resolve or remedy the device issues that they have here,” said Detroit police Chief James White. “This is something that is not unusual for us. We get called to these businesses, and we want to make sure that these businesses again should be open and should be good partners in our community.”

Police say two shootings at the bar and grill have occurred over the last couple of months.

The most recent one was over the weekend, where police said a 26-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was hurt Sunday (Sept. 24) night outside of the establishment.

“This is an active investigation, and we can certainly use the community’s help in bringing the person responsible for this to justice and bringing the family some closure as they’re reeling from the loss of their loved one,” said Detroit police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Dennis Reed has owned the bar for four years, and he says he’s never had any problems.

“I have never had any problems in my business,” said Reed.

Reed says he will work with the city.

“I want to be in compliance, and all of a sudden, the building compliance is coming up with things that say I’ve been in noncompliance, but I will be in compliance,” Reed said.

The city will look into other violations, but once the bar is in compliance, it can reopen.