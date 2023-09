REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from the early stages of dementia.

According to authorities, Peter Siska was last seen on Pomona Drive, east of Delaware Avenue on Sept. 18. He is believed to be on foot.

Peter Siska Details Height 6 feet, 2 inches Weight 175 pounds

Anyone who has seen Peter Siska or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.