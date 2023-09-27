Morning 4: Trump to speak at Clinton Township auto supplier just after Biden’s Michigan visit -- and more news

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Trump to visit Macomb County in bid to win over union workers amid auto strike

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan on Wednesday to speak at an automotive supplier in Macomb County at a time when unionized autoworkers are on strike.

Trump, the current Republican presidential frontrunner for 2024, is expected to deliver remarks at the non-unionized Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township on Wednesday, Sept. 27 as he works to win over blue-collar workers in Michigan.

Goodbye, Miggy: Memories and mixed emotions at the end of an era

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: I don’t know about you, but the end of Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career has me feeling a bunch of conflicting emotions all at once.

Nostalgia. Gloom. Heartache. But also ... excitement. Hope for the future.

On one hand, Cabrera is one of the main reasons that teenage Derick fell in love with the game of baseball. But anyone who’s watched Cabrera and the Tigers over the past several years has to face a hard truth: It’s time to move on.

Oakland County experiencing series of ‘high-end burglaries,’ sheriff says

Residents are being asked to stay alert after a number of “high-end burglaries” were reported in multiple Oakland County communities, the sheriff announced Tuesday night.

MJR is building Metro Detroit’s 1st IMAX theater with recliners in Southgate

If there’s one thing missing from an IMAX movie experience, it’s a reclining chair that allows you to really soak it all in -- and MJR Theatres is constructing just that in Metro Detroit.

