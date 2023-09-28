Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Latayna James left her residence without permission on Saturday (Sept. 23) at 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Calvert Avenue and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown jogging suit with pink patches on it, and white ‘Bubble Slide’ slippers.

According to her mother, she suffers from mental illness.

Latayna James Details Age 16 Hair Black and brown box braids Height 5′1″ Eyes Brown Weight 130

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

