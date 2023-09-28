63º
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Latayna James last seen on Monday Sept. 11

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Latayna James left her residence without permission on Saturday (Sept. 23) at 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Calvert Avenue and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown jogging suit with pink patches on it, and white ‘Bubble Slide’ slippers.

According to her mother, she suffers from mental illness.

Latayna JamesDetails
Age16
HairBlack and brown box braids
Height5′1″
EyesBrown
Weight130

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

