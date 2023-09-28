Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Latayna James left her residence without permission on Saturday (Sept. 23) at 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Calvert Avenue and did not return home.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown jogging suit with pink patches on it, and white ‘Bubble Slide’ slippers.
According to her mother, she suffers from mental illness.
|Latayna James
|Details
|Age
|16
|Hair
|Black and brown box braids
|Height
|5′1″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|130
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.