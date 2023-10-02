Wayne County duo both plan to buy new house, car after winning $1 million Powerball prize

LIVONIA, Mich. – Both members of a lottery club in Wayne County plan to buy a new house and a new car after winning $1 million through Powerball.

The Dave and Pam lottery club matched the five white balls from the Aug. 26 drawing: 20-22-26-28-63. They bought the winning ticket at Wild Bill’s Tobacco on 6 Mile Road in Livonia.

“We have been friends for more than 30 years and have been playing the lottery together for the last several years,” one member said. “I got a call from my friend, and he told me he had some big news for me and that I needed to sit down.

“After confirming several times that I was seated, he told me we had won $1 million on our Powerball ticket. I couldn’t help but start yelling and cheering. He had to bring the ticket over to my house to prove that he wasn’t playing a joke on me.”

The duo visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. They said they both plan to buy a new house and a new car.