Livonia police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Livonia.
Kaylee Barker was last seen leaving the area of 8 Mile and Middlebelt roads on foot Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:10 p.m.
Barker was last seen wearing a black 2-Pac T-shirt, black pants and black crocs.
|Kaylee Barker
|Details
|Age
|14
|Hair
|Blonde with light-colored highlights
|Height
|5′5″
|Weight
Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.