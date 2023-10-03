Livonia police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Livonia.

Kaylee Barker was last seen leaving the area of 8 Mile and Middlebelt roads on foot Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:10 p.m.

Barker was last seen wearing a black 2-Pac T-shirt, black pants and black crocs.

Kaylee Barker Details Age 14 Hair Blonde with light-colored highlights Height 5′5″

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

