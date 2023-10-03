70º
Join Insider

Local News

Livonia police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Kaylee Barker last seen on Monday Oct. 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Livonia. (Livonia Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Livonia.

Kaylee Barker was last seen leaving the area of 8 Mile and Middlebelt roads on foot Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:10 p.m.

Barker was last seen wearing a black 2-Pac T-shirt, black pants and black crocs.

Kaylee BarkerDetails
Age14
HairBlonde with light-colored highlights
Height5′5″
WeightWeight

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter