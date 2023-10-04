City fixes broken sidewalks after Detroit man with disabilities shares his difficult travels to work

A man with disabilities says his commute to work at Ford Field wasn’t easy because of the condition of the sidewalks in Detroit.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has fixed some of the broken sidewalks near Ford Field, where Disabilities Advocate Chris Ruzzin works, after he complained about his difficulties while riding in his wheelchair.

Ruzzin, who is confined to a wheelchair, showed Local 4 on Tuesday (Sept. 19) just how difficult it was to go on the cracked and cratered sidewalks near his place of employment.

Now, those sidewalks are getting fixed as crews have been working on repairs.

“I noticed the sidewalks were under construction and being replaced,” said Ruzzin. “I think it is phenomenal work, as I’ve been trying for five years.”

Ruzzin is helping make Detroit safer for him and safer for you. The advocate for the disabled pointed out a multitude of crumbling potholes on sidewalks in the center of the city on Woodward Avenue at Grand Circus.

His wheelchair fell over once in a hole so deep that anyone could fall and break an ankle.

Detroit’s Director of Public Works told us that the block on Woodward Avenue was on their radar and that the work would get done in the next few weeks, and thanks to Ruzzin, it has come to fruition.

“It’s been fixed, and I am very grateful,” Ruzzin said.

Click here if you would like repairs to a sidewalk in your area.