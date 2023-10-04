Current best thing on the internet: Fat Bear Week

Fat Bear Week is an annual bracket that pits bears against each other. The public votes on which fat bear makes it to the next round.

DETROIT – The best thing on the internet right now is Fat Bear Week.

Wednesday kicked off the annual bracket challenge of bears who live in Katmai National Park in Alaska. They’ve been dining all summer long on sockeye salmon and fatting up for their hibernation in a few weeks.

Being a fat bear is something to be celebrated and a sign of survival, so the crew at the National Park Service uses Fat Bear Week to bring attention to the amazing animals who live and thrive in the area. They also have educational programs for kids to learn about the bears. They’ve been doing it for 9 years!

Just head to Fat Bear Week - Katmai National Park & Preserve.

You can check out the bracket and see all of the bears listed (Otis could be the front runner, he’s won before and looks pretty round!) and pick your favorite in the matchups.

The best part?? All of the live bear cams stationed around the park. You can see them here.

We caught them wading through the river today, live on the Daily+ – it was so much fun to just sit a watch. Truly our moment of zen!

Here’s to Fat Bear Week 2023!