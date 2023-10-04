Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s east side.
According to authorities, Saayah Logan was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1 at about 10:30 p.m. Police said she was supposed to be picked up from a house in Pontiac by had left before her mother arrived.
Her mom said Logal suffers from depression.
|Saayah Logan
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Height
|4 feet, 11 inches
|Weight
|About 95 pounds
|Hair
|Brown braids in a bun
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black leggings, gray Crocs
Anyone who has seen Saayah Logan or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.