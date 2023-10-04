Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Saayah Logan was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1 at about 10:30 p.m. Police said she was supposed to be picked up from a house in Pontiac by had left before her mother arrived.

Her mom said Logal suffers from depression.

Saayah Logan Details Age 15 years old Height 4 feet, 11 inches Weight About 95 pounds Hair Brown braids in a bun Clothing Last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black leggings, gray Crocs

Anyone who has seen Saayah Logan or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.