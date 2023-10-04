81º
Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing In Michigan
Saayah Logan (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Saayah Logan was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1 at about 10:30 p.m. Police said she was supposed to be picked up from a house in Pontiac by had left before her mother arrived.

Her mom said Logal suffers from depression.

Saayah LoganDetails
Age15 years old
Height4 feet, 11 inches
WeightAbout 95 pounds
HairBrown braids in a bun
ClothingLast seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black leggings, gray Crocs

Anyone who has seen Saayah Logan or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

