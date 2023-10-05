Morning 4: What Michigan residents should do as stink bugs try to get into your home -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Stink bugs in Michigan: Why are they here? What should you do?

It’s stink bug season in Michigan. The little bugs are currently trying to find ways to get into our homes so they can settle down for the winter.

UAW latest: New Ford offer, more layoffs, GM secures $6B credit line amid strike

Talks between the United Auto Workers and Detroit’s Big Three automakers have been chugging along slowly, even amid the union’s third week striking against the companies. Negotiations finally warmed up Wednesday when Ford Motor Company offered a new deal to the UAW, but that progress was also met with the announcement of more layoffs amid the strike.

Since initiating the simultaneous strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the UAW has been using targeted strikes in an effort to expedite negotiations and achieve an aggressive list of demands that seeks to provide better pay and benefits to its workers. Talks have continued since the strike began on Sept. 15, and the union has appeared to be making better progress with Ford compared to the other automakers in recent weeks.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich Wednesday night.

Study: Detroit is best city in US for visiting NFL fans 👀

A new study examining NFL stadiums, bars, prices, and other factors determined that Detroit is the best city in the United States for visiting fans.

