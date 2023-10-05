64º
Oakland County deputy delivers groceries to woman with disabilities

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Oakland County, Pontiac
She said she was just doing her job.

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond to make sure a Pontiac woman wouldn’t go hungry.

Delphine McCraw is diabetic, as well as visually and hearing impaired. It’s tough for her to get around so she usually depends on transportation for seniors and people with disabilities but lately that hasn’t been as reliable for her. As her groceries started dwindling, she felt like her only option was to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy came to her rescue, but not the way she expected. McCraw showed her the empty cabinets and fridge, and that deputy gave her information on food banks. The two said their goodbyes -- that is until several minutes later she got a knock on her apartment door.

“I look down at all this food and I -- I knew it had to be her,” an emotional McCraw said.

The deputy left $99 worth of groceries at McCraw’s door with a receipt but no name or business card.

McCraw said she never got to thank her or get her name.

“I’m ecstatic, elated, surprised because this kind of stuff doesn’t happen to me,” McCraw said.

She called Local 4 to track down that deputy and we did. Watch the reunion between McCraw and Deputy Allie Michaels in the video player above.

