Police investigate Downtown Detroit shooting near Comerica Park, Ford Field

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting in the heart of Downtown Detroit near Comerica Park and Ford Field.

The shooting occurred Thursday (Oct. 5) at 3:15 a.m. at the corner of Adams and Woodward Avenue.

It’s not something you’d expect to happen blocks away from Comerica Park and Ford Field, but it’s the unfortunate truth, and the shooter is still out there.

“Never ever had anything like that ever happen,” said Kenneth Turnbow Jr. “It’s just sad.”

Police are now looking for the man seen in the photo below.

Police are investigating a shooting in the heart of Downtown Detroit near Comerica Park and Ford Field. (WDIV)

“Makes us feel real bad here in Detroit,” said Neal Wilson. “Especially when they are putting all this money downtown. Come on, man. We are tired of this.”

Police say a man on a white mountain bike peddled up and pulled the trigger on a 36-year-old near the intersection.

“For it to happen right here on Adams, I’ve been working down here for nine years,” Turnbow Jr. said. “Just knowing that all these cameras around here, it’s just a real, real sad and touchy situation.”

Police say the shooter then got back on the bike and headed northbound towards Little Caesar’s Arena.

“I hope they catch him,” Turnbow Jr. said. “And I hope he gets what he deserves.”

Officials say the victim remains in critical condition.

“God bless your family, man,” Turnbow Jr. said. “Our prayers are with you.”

The shooter was last seen riding a white mountain bike wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. If you see him, call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.