37-year-old Richland woman charged with sending hundreds of harassing emails to prosecutors

Rita Williams, 37, of Richland, was charged with two counts each of stalking and use of a computer to commit a crime. Each count is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of incarceration.

Officials say the 37-year-old is alleged to have sent hundreds of emails and voicemail messages to prosecutors in the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office, including the elected county prosecutor, in response to the prosecution, subsequent conviction by guilty plea, and present incarceration of her husband.

Williams was instructed to cease contact by the prosecutors, and it is alleged she persisted gratuitously, sending harassing messages to the attorneys on both their work and personal devices.

“Public service is a calling for many, often too few, devoted residents in our state,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Dedicating oneself to government employment or law enforcement does not mean being subjected to stalking or unmitigated harassment should come with the job. These activities are illegal, no matter who the target is, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Williams next court appearance for pre-trial is on Nov. 7.