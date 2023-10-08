Morning 4: $1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan -- and other news

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

Someone in Michigan won $1 million by matching all five white ball numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket for the Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, drawing was purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe in Macomb.

See the winning numbers here.

Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza, while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.

There was still some fighting underway more than 24 hours after an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza, in which Hamas militants, backed by a volley of thousands of rockets, broke through Israel’s security barrier and rampaged through nearby communities. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza.

Read more here.

It’s stink bug season in Michigan

Stink bugs are currently trying to find ways to get into homes so they can settle down for the winter. According to Michigan State University the first step when dealing with stink bugs is to “try not to panic.”

What’s next? You should look for gaps around window air conditioners or holes in window screens. Block those off. Anything that could serve as an easy access point for stink bugs should be closed off.

After you’ve secured your home, the next thing you should do if you find a stink bug is drown it. If you’re like me, it’s not an ideal option, but marmorated stink bugs are invasive. MSU says to use soapy water in a bucket and drop them in. The soap prevents them from escaping. After they’re dead you can dump them outside.

Read the report here.

Defense by Michigan football accumulate 2 pick-6s in route against Minnesota to retain Little Brown Jug

The defense of the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines accumulated two pick-6s to route the Minnesota Golden Gophers 52-10 to retain The Little Brown Jug.

With the road victory, Michigan has now won 26-28 games against the Golden Gophers while also advancing to 6-0 on the season under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium thanks to a plethora of dynamic plays.

Read more here.