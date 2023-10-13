Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Isiah Grayson-Bey left his residence Wednesday (Oct. 11) at 12:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of Drexel Street and did not return home.

Grayson-Bey was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, gray shirt, gray pants, and red and white shoes.

According to his brother, he suffers from Dementia.

Raymond McCord Details Age 60 Height 6′1″ Hair Bald Weight 110 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

