Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Isiah Grayson-Bey left his residence Wednesday (Oct. 11) at 12:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of Drexel Street and did not return home.
Grayson-Bey was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, gray shirt, gray pants, and red and white shoes.
According to his brother, he suffers from Dementia.
|Raymond McCord
|Details
|Age
|60
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.