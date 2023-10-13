54º
NB I-75 from Goddard to Schaefer roads to have one lane open next week in Wayne County

Lane, ramp closures allow crews to complete concrete patching, epoxy overlay work

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The lane closure will occur from Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with some ramp closures for concrete patching work.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from Goddard to Schaefer roads.

The lane closure will occur from Wednesday (Oct. 18) to Friday (Oct. 20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with some ramp closures for concrete patching work.

Closures:

  • The Dix Highway ramp to northbound I-75
  • The southbound M-39 (Southfield Road) ramp to northbound I-75
  • The Outer Drive ramp to northbound I-75

The lane and ramp closures allow crews to complete concrete patching and epoxy overlay work in the right and center lanes of northbound I-75.

