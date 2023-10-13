NB I-75 from Goddard to Schaefer roads to have one lane open next week in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from Goddard to Schaefer roads.
The lane closure will occur from Wednesday (Oct. 18) to Friday (Oct. 20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with some ramp closures for concrete patching work.
Closures:
- The Dix Highway ramp to northbound I-75
- The southbound M-39 (Southfield Road) ramp to northbound I-75
- The Outer Drive ramp to northbound I-75
The lane and ramp closures allow crews to complete concrete patching and epoxy overlay work in the right and center lanes of northbound I-75.