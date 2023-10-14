1 person arrested after shooting during family event in Dearborn

One person was arrested after a shooting during a family event in Dearborn.

The shooting occurred Friday (Oct. 13) at 7:14 p.m. at Dearborn Manor Banquet in the 5101 block of Oakman Blvd.

When police arrived, an individual who allegedly brought a firearm to a family event and fired shots into the air was arrested.

Officials said no one who was present at the time of the incident sustained any physical injuries.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident between family members, but the community was not threatened.