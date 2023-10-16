Man charged with making terrorist threats toward Palestinian residents of Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Farmington Hills man has been charged with making terrorist threats after he reportedly threatened Palestinian residents of Dearborn.

According to authorities, Carl David Mintz, 41, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 12, by Dearborn police at his home in Farmington Hills. Police said an anonymous tip brought their attention to a social media post that included a threat against Palestinian-American residents of Dearborn.

Mintz was charged Saturday, Oct. 14, with one count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecom device. His bond was set at $500,00 cash surety. As a condition of his bond agreement, Mintz was assigned a GPS tether and is prohibited from possessing weapons or using the internet.

He is expected to return to court Oct. 24 for his probable cause conference.