49º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

Kelly Bazzi last seen on Oct. 14

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Kelly Bazzi left her residence Saturday (Oct. 14) at 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Van Dyke Avenue and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray long sleeve sweater, and green stretch pants.

According to her caregiver, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Asia CalhounDetails
Age50
Height5′9″
HairBlond
Weight140
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter