Detroit police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Kelly Bazzi left her residence Saturday (Oct. 14) at 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Van Dyke Avenue and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray long sleeve sweater, and green stretch pants.

According to her caregiver, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Asia Calhoun Details Age 50 Height 5′9″ Hair Blond Weight 140 Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

