Detroit police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Kelly Bazzi left her residence Saturday (Oct. 14) at 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Van Dyke Avenue and did not return home.
She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray long sleeve sweater, and green stretch pants.
According to her caregiver, she suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Details
|Age
|50
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Blond
|Weight
|140
|Eyes
|Blue
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.