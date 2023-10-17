Detroit police want help finding missing 77-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 77-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 77-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Pierre Cote left his residence Monday (Oct. 16) at 12 p.m. in the 13900 block of Kentucky Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, and a gray sweat suit.

According to his stepson, he suffers from Dementia.

Pierre Cote Details Age 77 Height 5′10″- 6′1″ Hair White hair with white beard Weight 110 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

