Detroit police want help finding missing 77-year-old man

Pierre Cote last seen on Oct. 16

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 77-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 77-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Pierre Cote left his residence Monday (Oct. 16) at 12 p.m. in the 13900 block of Kentucky Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, and a gray sweat suit.

According to his stepson, he suffers from Dementia.

Pierre CoteDetails
Age77
Height5′10″- 6′1″
HairWhite hair with white beard
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

