Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Coreon Pearson last seen on Oct. 18

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Coreon Pearson left his residence Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 7:55 a.m. in the 10400 block of Somerset Avenue without permission and failed to return home.

It is unknown what Pearson was wearing when he left his home.

According to his mother, he has a health condition and needs his medication.

Coreon PearsonDetails
Age14
Height5′6″
HairBlack
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

