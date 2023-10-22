Morning 4: Police, FBI investigate ‘brutal murder,’ weekend ends with sun -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Investigation underway after ‘brutal murder’ of Detroit synagogue president

Detroit police are investigating the murder of a well-known Detroit synagogue president found dead outside her home.

Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide. While on scene, officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred, police said.

Sunshine returns to Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend before a cold & frosty night expected tonight

After plenty of cloud cover and a few scattered showers to start the weekend, we have much better weather in store as we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High temperatures remain below average into the low 50s by late this afternoon.

Michigan football steals all signs of hope from Spartans during emphatic shutout victory in rivalry game

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines stole all signs of hope from the Michigan State Spartans during their emphatic 49-0 shutout victory in their rivalry game for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Joe Veleno scores twice and Ville Husso makes 35 saves as the Red Wings beat the Senators 5-2

Alex DeBrincat didn't anticipate being welcomed back with open arms by Ottawa Senators fans Saturday with good reason.

