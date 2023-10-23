Morning 4: Here’s where police are stepping up hands-free driving enforcement in SE Michigan this week -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Police cracking down on distracted driving this week in Metro Detroit: Here’s where, when
Starting Monday, police will be stepping up their enforcement of Michigan’s new hands-free driving law in Macomb and Oakland counties.
The new law prohibiting drivers from holding or using their cellphone or any device while operating a vehicle has been in effect in Michigan for months, but distracted driving is still a common issue. Officers will focus their patrols on specific areas to enforce the law over the next few days.
Police update expected Monday in fatal stabbing of Detroit Jewish community leader
Police on Monday were expected to provide more details related to the Saturday killing of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in the local Jewish community.
MHSAA releases 2023 Michigan high school football playoff brackets
The 2023 Michigan high school playoff bracket was released on Sunday, including the 11-player finals schedule across the state.
One major takeaway from Detroit Lions’ blowout loss to Ravens
Not much could have gone worse for the Detroit Lions in their embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and while nobody should panic about one bad performance, there is one major takeaway.