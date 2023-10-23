Morning 4: Here’s where police are stepping up hands-free driving enforcement in SE Michigan this week -- and more news

A driver talks on their phone as they make their way through traffic in Dallas, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police cracking down on distracted driving this week in Metro Detroit: Here’s where, when

Starting Monday, police will be stepping up their enforcement of Michigan’s new hands-free driving law in Macomb and Oakland counties.

The new law prohibiting drivers from holding or using their cellphone or any device while operating a vehicle has been in effect in Michigan for months, but distracted driving is still a common issue. Officers will focus their patrols on specific areas to enforce the law over the next few days.

Learn more here.

Police update expected Monday in fatal stabbing of Detroit Jewish community leader

Police on Monday were expected to provide more details related to the Saturday killing of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in the local Jewish community.

Read more here.

MHSAA releases 2023 Michigan high school football playoff brackets

The 2023 Michigan high school playoff bracket was released on Sunday, including the 11-player finals schedule across the state.

See the schedule here.

One major takeaway from Detroit Lions’ blowout loss to Ravens

Not much could have gone worse for the Detroit Lions in their embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and while nobody should panic about one bad performance, there is one major takeaway.

See the report here.