75º
Join Insider

Local News

Oakland County costume party raises funds for people with disabilities

‘They make my dreams come true’

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Oakland County, Michigan, Community

PONTIAC, Mich. – Halloween comes early in Oakland County as one major costume party raises money for people with disabilities.

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network -- also known as D-MAN Foundation -- is rolling out the red carpet for their 11th Annual Hollywood Night Costume Party Friday, Oct. 27. The evening features the Hollywood treatment complete with red-carpet interviews, paparazzi with fans and a contest for best wheelchair costume. There’s dinner, an open bar and live performances by Slight Return featuring 11-time Grammy Award winner Tony Lindsay too.

Tickets start at $150 per person, $250 per couple. The money goes to the nonprofit’s critical programming like music therapy for people living with nervous system-related conditions that affect mobility, Dreams Come True on Woodward during the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Tickets are available at the door or here online.

D-Man Foundation’s Hollywood Night Costume Party is at The Lafayette Grand at 1 Lafayette Street in Pontiac, Michigan. Red carpet festivities begin at 7 p.m. with the party starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter