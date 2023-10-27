Oakland County costume party raises funds for people with disabilities

PONTIAC, Mich. – Halloween comes early in Oakland County as one major costume party raises money for people with disabilities.

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network -- also known as D-MAN Foundation -- is rolling out the red carpet for their 11th Annual Hollywood Night Costume Party Friday, Oct. 27. The evening features the Hollywood treatment complete with red-carpet interviews, paparazzi with fans and a contest for best wheelchair costume. There’s dinner, an open bar and live performances by Slight Return featuring 11-time Grammy Award winner Tony Lindsay too.

Tickets start at $150 per person, $250 per couple. The money goes to the nonprofit’s critical programming like music therapy for people living with nervous system-related conditions that affect mobility, Dreams Come True on Woodward during the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Tickets are available at the door or here online.

D-Man Foundation’s Hollywood Night Costume Party is at The Lafayette Grand at 1 Lafayette Street in Pontiac, Michigan. Red carpet festivities begin at 7 p.m. with the party starting at 7 p.m.