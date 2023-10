(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during an argument on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Monday (Oct. 30) at 2:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of East Warren Avenue.

Officials say the victim was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.