Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Martianna Turner last seen on Wednesday Nov. 1

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Martianna Turner left her residence without permission on Wednesday (Nov. 1) at 4 p.m. in the 14600 block of Prest Street and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a red hat, gray earmuffs, black ‘North Face’ jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black leather pants, and black, red, and white ‘Nike’ shoes.

Martianna TurnerDetails
Age14
HairBlack in two braids
Height5′4″
EyesBrown
Weight135

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

