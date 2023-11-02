Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Martianna Turner left her residence without permission on Wednesday (Nov. 1) at 4 p.m. in the 14600 block of Prest Street and did not return home.
She was last seen wearing a red hat, gray earmuffs, black ‘North Face’ jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black leather pants, and black, red, and white ‘Nike’ shoes.
|Martianna Turner
|Details
|Age
|14
|Hair
|Black in two braids
|Height
|5′4″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|135
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.