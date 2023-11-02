Pontiac man arrested following 3-hour standoff, evacuation of apartment complex

A barricaded gunman situation in Pontiac prompted the evacuation of 10 apartments on Nov. 2, 2023.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Thursday, Nov. 2, on several felony charges, including torture and sexual assault.

According to authorities, the man was arrested after a nearly four-hour stand-off with law enforcement at Spring Lakes Apartments just after 3 p.m.

The standoff included law enforcement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Police Department, U.S. Marshals, Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a Fugitive Apprehension Team went to arrest the man in connection with an Oct. 26 sexual assault of a woman in Pontiac. Authorities said they had a six-count warrant that included charges of torture, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and criminal sexual conduct. The man reportedly has prior convictions, including two counts of felonious assault.

Authorities said one of the team members heard the suspect rack a weapon when they moved to arrest him.

Backup was called to the location and 10 apartment units were evacuated as the suspect reportedly made his way from apartment to apartment through the complex’s rafters. He was eventually convinced to surrender and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Additional charges are expected to be caught against the suspect, who will be arraigned Friday, Nov. 3.