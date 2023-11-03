Dearborn fire chief charged with drunk driving

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was taken into police custody on Aug. 29, 2023 for allegedly drunk driving.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Chief of the Dearborn Fire Department is facing charges after reportedly drunk driving.

Officials said the charges stem from an Aug. 29 incident where 44-year-old Joseph Patrick Murray was pulled over on Telegraph Road, near Dartmouth Street, for speeding and reportedly drunk driving. Officials said Murray was seen weaving in and out of traffic before the traffic stop.

Police said they performed a field sobriety test after Murray refused a breathalyzer and he was taken into custody.

Murray was arraigned Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of operating with a high BAC and operating while intoxicated.

He was given a $5,000 personal bond, with the condition of no alcohol use.