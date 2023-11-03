Man charged with torture, assault, home invasion following police standoff in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 23-year-old man arrested after a nearly four-hour stand-off with law enforcement at Spring Lakes Apartments was arraigned Friday, Nov. 3, on six felony charges.

Roderick Harris was charged with torture, criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, unlawful imprisonment, and first-degree home invasion.

The charges stem from an Oct. 26 sexual assault of a woman in Pontiac and a 3.5 hour standoff with law enforcement on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Background: Pontiac man arrested following 3-hour standoff, evacuation of apartment complex

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a member of a Fugitive Apprehension Team heard Harris rack a weapon when they moved to arrest him Thursday.

Backup was called to the location and 10 apartment units were evacuated as Harris reportedly made his way from apartment to apartment through the complex’s rafters. He was eventually convinced to surrender and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the standoff, which included law enforcement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Police Department, U.S. Marshals, Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Additional charges are expected to be sought against Harris.

He was denied bond and is expected to return to court Nov. 14.