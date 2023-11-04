Detroit police want help finding 40-year-old missing man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Tyler Swantek left his residence to go for a walk Friday (Nov. 3) in the 200 block of East Palmer Street at 9 a.m. and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a brown crew neck sweater, dark blue jeans, and brown ‘Sketcher’ shoes. According to a family member, he suffers from mental illness.
|Tyler Swantek
|Details
|Age
|40
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|220 pounds
|Eyes
|Green
|Tattoos
|Both forearms and hands
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.