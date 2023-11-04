56º
Detroit police want help finding 40-year-old missing man

Tyler Swantek Smith last seen on Nov. 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Tyler Swantek left his residence to go for a walk Friday (Nov. 3) in the 200 block of East Palmer Street at 9 a.m. and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a brown crew neck sweater, dark blue jeans, and brown ‘Sketcher’ shoes. According to a family member, he suffers from mental illness.

Tyler SwantekDetails
Age40
Height6′1″
HairBlack
Weight220 pounds
EyesGreen
TattoosBoth forearms and hands

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

