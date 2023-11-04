Detroit police want help finding 40-year-old missing man

Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Tyler Swantek left his residence to go for a walk Friday (Nov. 3) in the 200 block of East Palmer Street at 9 a.m. and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a brown crew neck sweater, dark blue jeans, and brown ‘Sketcher’ shoes. According to a family member, he suffers from mental illness.

Tyler Swantek Details Age 40 Height 6′1″ Hair Black Weight 220 pounds Eyes Green Tattoos Both forearms and hands

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

