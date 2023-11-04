Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Natalia Lopez left her residence without permission on Friday (Oct. 3) at 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Wisconsin Street and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Natalia Lopez Details Age 14 Hair Long black Height 5′2″ Eyes Brown Weight 140-150

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

