Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Natalia Lopez left her residence without permission on Friday (Oct. 3) at 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Wisconsin Street and did not return home.
She was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
|Natalia Lopez
|Details
|Age
|14
|Hair
|Long black
|Height
|5′2″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|140-150
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.