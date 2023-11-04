56º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Natalia Lopez last seen on Friday Oct. 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Natalia Lopez left her residence without permission on Friday (Oct. 3) at 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Wisconsin Street and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Natalia LopezDetails
Age14
HairLong black
Height5′2″
EyesBrown
Weight140-150

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter