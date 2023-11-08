Mini-bike driver in Taylor critically injured after being chased by 2 vehicles, struck

TAYLOR, Mich. – The driver of a mini-bike was critically injured after being struck by one of two vehicles that attempted to cause a crash.

Police said a dark-orange SUV chased a mini-bike and attempted to run it off the road, eventually crashing into the mini-bike. Another dark-colored sedan also tried to crash into the driver of the mini-bike.

The SUV and sedan both fled the scene after the crash. The driver of the mini-bike was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, in the area of Wohlfeil Street and Birch Street.

The driver of the dark orange SUV is believed to be a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He is described by police as having blonde hair, a beard, blue eyes, and an average build. The driver of the dark-colored sedan is described as a bald, older white man.

Anyone with information should call 734-287-6611 ext. 2027.