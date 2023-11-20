Man shot by Warren police during pursuit which led to crash on I-94 receives 18 charges

Michael Antonio Adkins, Jr., 26, from Detroit, who fled from Warren police during a pursuit that led to a crash on I-94, was charged with 18 counts.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday (Nov. 16) after Adkins, Jr. fled from police after a Warren police officer initiated a traffic stop.

Officials said they pursued the 26-year-old after he allegedly hit multiple police vehicles and uninvolved vehicles before he was arrested.

Read: Warren police release video after pursuit ends with officer shooting man on I-94

Adkins, Jr. is charged with:

Count 1: Fleeing and Eluding Third Degree (five-year felony)

Count 2-14: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (four-year felony)

Count 15: Resisting and Obstructing with Injury (four-year felony)

Count 16: Resisting and Obstructing (two-year felony)

Count 17: Driving While License is Suspended (93-day misdemeanor)

Count 18: Reckless Driving (93-day misdemeanor)

Adkins, Jr. was also charged as a habitual fourth offender, which carries an enhanced sentence due to prior convictions.

The 26-year-old was charged in 37th Warren District Court, where his bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety only, and upon release, he is to wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 8:45 a.m., and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 8:45 a.m.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We will ensure that the rule of law prevails and that individuals who threaten the safety of our law enforcement officers and our community face the consequences of their choices.”