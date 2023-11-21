38º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Cyncere Shows last seen on Monday Nov. 20

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Cyncere Shows left her residence without permission on Monday (Nov. 20) at 8 a.m., in the 18000 block of Rutherford Street and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, white washed jeans, and white and pink sneakers.

Cyncere ShowsDetails
Age13
HairBlack Braided
Height5′6″
EyesBrown
WeightMedium Build

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter