Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Cyncere Shows left her residence without permission on Monday (Nov. 20) at 8 a.m., in the 18000 block of Rutherford Street and failed to return home.
She was last seen wearing a long black coat, white washed jeans, and white and pink sneakers.
|Cyncere Shows
|Details
|Age
|13
|Hair
|Black Braided
|Height
|5′6″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|Medium Build
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.