Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Cyncere Shows left her residence without permission on Monday (Nov. 20) at 8 a.m., in the 18000 block of Rutherford Street and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, white washed jeans, and white and pink sneakers.

Cyncere Shows Details Age 13 Hair Black Braided Height 5′6″ Eyes Brown Weight Medium Build

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

