I-696 reopens in Macomb County after flatbed semi-truck spills heavy coils on freeway

Crash scene on I-696 in Sterling Heights on Nov. 21, 2023.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Westbound lanes of I-696 were closed Tuesday morning in Macomb County after a flatbed semi-truck jackknifed, causing the trailer to tip over and spill material onto the freeway.

Michigan State Police said that truck was traveling westbound on I-696 near Mound Road when the driver attempted to make a late exit off the freeway, causing the semi to jack knife.

The flatbed trailer tipped over, dumping a load of steel coils onto the freeway, which weighed about 107,000 pounds, according to MSP.

A secondary crash was also reported in the traffic backup when a garbage truck overturned and spilled several gallons of oil. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crews had been working to clean up the freeway for several hours. The freeway reopened around 11 a.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid I-696 from I-94 to I-75 as clean up continues.