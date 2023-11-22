48º
Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Jade Johnson last seen on Thursday Nov. 20

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jade Johnson failed to return home after staying at a friend’s house 4 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 16) in the 300 block of East Edsel Ford Freeway.

She was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and rainbow ‘Crocs’.

According to her mother, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Jade JohnsonDetails
Age15
HairBlonde Braids
Height5′3″
EyesBrown
Weight135-140

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

