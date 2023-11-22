Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jade Johnson failed to return home after staying at a friend’s house 4 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 16) in the 300 block of East Edsel Ford Freeway.

She was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and rainbow ‘Crocs’.

According to her mother, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Jade Johnson Details Age 15 Hair Blonde Braids Height 5′3″ Eyes Brown Weight 135-140

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

