Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Jade Johnson failed to return home after staying at a friend’s house 4 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 16) in the 300 block of East Edsel Ford Freeway.
She was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and rainbow ‘Crocs’.
According to her mother, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|Jade Johnson
|Details
|Age
|15
|Hair
|Blonde Braids
|Height
|5′3″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|135-140
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.