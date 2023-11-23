Detroit police want help finding missing 70-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 70-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 70-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Ronald Cope has not been seen or heard from since Sunday (March 5) at 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hartford Street.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

According to his family, he suffers from Dementia.

Ronald Cope Details Age 70 Height 6′2″ Hair Grey Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

